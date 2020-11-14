Menu
Fred L. Granger

March 19, 1942 - Nov. 9, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Fred L. Granger, age 78 of Munster, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born March 14, 1942 to Lee and Patricia Granger. He was raised in Munster, graduated from Hammond High School, then earning his Bachelor's degree from Wabash College. During his younger years in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle scout, also earning three palms.

Fred spent many years in retail supervision before returning to school to begin a teaching career which he truly loved.

Fred is survived by his wife Elizabeth; brother Joe and sister Patti (John Zeeman); and four children with his first wife Suzanne - children: Suzanne Fine (Robert), Patti Nichols (Jeff), Lee (Stacey) and Charles. He adored his nine grandchildren.

Fred is predeceased by his parents, brother Tim (Christie) and wife Suzanne.

Funeral service and burial to be held at a future date.


Published by The Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
