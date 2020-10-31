Fred P. Garrard

IN LOVING MEMORY

OF FRED P. GARRARD

6/9/1939 - 10/31/2019 On His 1st Anniversary in Heaven - With all of his loved ones that went before him and of course his Lucky dog. It's still hard to believe that you are gone and there are so many days we all wake up and think you are still here on earth. We miss not being able to get your advice and hear all of your life stories because you lived a life full of them. There will always be a piece of you in our hearts and that will help us get through this crazy life. We always think of you when we are hunting and fishing because those were some of the best times of our lives spent together. We will always love and miss you. Cassie, Joe and Scott.