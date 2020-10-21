Gary W. Engle

VALPARAISO, IN - Gary W. Engle, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a lifelong love for his wife, his children, and his toys (model railroading, Corvette restoration and sailing Hobie Cats). He was born December 26, 1939 in Moberly, MO to Hubert and Alberta (Esry) Engle. He was a graduate of Fenger High School in Chicago, and served in the US Navy for over four years. He retired after 20 years working in sales and district management with Sherwin-Williams, his most favorite career.

Gary's greatest love was his family. On April 18, 1959, he married Judy, and as teenagers, began a loving relationship that lasted over 61 years. Along with Judy, he is survived by their children: Laurie (Bob) Duran, Robert (Azra), and Richard (Justina Seward); grandchildren: Jason and Nicole Duran, Ashley and Christine (fiance' Corey Talacz) Engle and Ayana Engle, Alison (Joseph) Hunt, Joshua Engle, and Jordan and Jake Wagner; great grandchildren: Corbin Anderson and Maleyah Duran; brother-in-law, William (Marie) Andersen; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention but much loved.

Gary had a kind heart, a broad smile, and a dry sense of humor. He was a great listener and quick to help or divert you with a humorous comment. He could tell a tall tale with a straight face and you could always see his broadest smile with his bright blue eyes when apple pie was on his plate.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Valparaiso or a charity of the donor's choice. MOELLER FUNERAL HOMEis handling arrangements.