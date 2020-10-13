George A. Zvonar

WHITING, IN - George A. Zvonar, 76 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Dee (nee DeLuna); loving father of Dawn (Robert) Kammer, George Zvonar, Brenda (Chuck) Podkul, James (Sarah) Zvonar and Shawn Zvonar; cherished "Papa" of eleven grandchildren; dearest brother of Mary Ann (Jerry) Ziert; dear brother-in-law of Danny (Rachel) DeLuna, Javier (Sandy) DeLuna, Jerry (Shirley) DeLuna and Yolanda (Dave) Smolar; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00pm to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

George Zvonar was born on August 7, 1944 to George and Mary Zvonar and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1962 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. He was a retiree of the LTV (Arcelor-Mittal) Steel Company, East Chicago with a service of 48 years. George enjoyed life, he loved to go fishing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Devoted to his family, George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400