George Bozzetti

CRETE, IL - George Bozzetti, age 60, passed away on October 7, 2020. Late of Crete, IL, formerly of Chicago's East Side. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Selenik) for 39 years. Loving father of Nick and Chris Bozzetti. Also survived by numerous Brothers and Sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

George was a current employee of Lever Brothers Inc., former employee of Former Commonwealth Edison State Line Plant. George was current President of St. Florian Lodge #44 KSKJ, and also member of Calumet Yacht Club. George was a Beloved Baseball Coach for his sons Nick and Chris in the Crete Baseball League for years. George was an Avid Chicago Cubs Fan.

Visitation at Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W, 97th Lane (1/2 Block West of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave at 97th St) St. John, IN, Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm, with Vigil Wake Service at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Thursday October 15, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Church, Dyer, IN for a 10:30 am Mass. Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Private cremation to follow. Due to COVID-19 State Mandated Guidelines, Face Masks and Social Distancing are required at Funeral Home and at Church.

In Lieu of Flowers, Donations in George's Memory to St Jude Children's Hospital or Hospice of The Calumet Area, Munster, Indiana is preferred. For more information 219 365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com