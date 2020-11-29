George Coredig

PORTAGE, IN - George Coredig, age 89 of Portage; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (nee Gubanich) of 62 years; three children: Michael Coredig, Suzanne (Mark) Dean, Carolyn (Dan) Dockweiler; two grandsons: Zachary (Emily) Dean and Tyler Dean; great-granddaughter Jillian Elise Dean; two sisters: Katie (Gene) Harris and Joann (Robert) Coredig; and his nephew Gene Harris. Preceded in death by parents August & Maria Coredig and sister Della Basly.

Mr. Coredig was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He fought for his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attended Coyne Electrical School with the G.I. Bill after discharge, and was an electrical wireman from Youngstown/LTV Steel with 27 years of service. George loved camping, tending to his gardens, and keeping up with the daily news.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek, Portage on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek, Portage with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. There will be visitation at the church 1/2 hour prior to Mass. Cremation to follow and he will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home and church. Please bring your own and maintain social distance.

