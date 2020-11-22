George D. Damm Jr.

CALUMET CITY, IL - George D. Damm Jr., age 70, of Calumet City, IL, was called home suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020.George is survived by his beloved wife of almost 48 years, Peggy Damm (nee Brown), his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Cathy Hudak, and his brother-in-law, Charles Kurzawski. George is survived by many beautiful and loved nieces and nephews and by countless dear friends. George also had the wonderful opportunity to be a "Bonus" Poppa to many young people who shall truly miss his guidance and love. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George Damm; and his sister Darlene.

George was a Sergeant in the United States Army and proudly served his country in Viet Nam. After retiring from banking, George enjoyed sports, traveling in the US and abroad, and dining at Chicago's best steakhouses. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19 19, services will be private, but a celebration of George's life is being planned for next spring. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 219-322-7766. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com