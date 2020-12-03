George D. Danculovich

HIGHLAND, IN - George D. Danculovich, age 88, of Highland, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He is survived by his sisters: Jennie (late Frank) Juratich and Julie (Edward) Dernulc; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Eli and Helen Danculovich and siblings: Mary Panichi, Helen Kauzlarich, Draga Detgen, and Peter, Thomas, and John Svast.

A funeral mass will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond.

George was a bricklayer with the union Local 4 Chapter 6 and was a member of the Hammond Yacht Club. He was a true renaissance man; he loved to hunt, fish, golf, and travel the world. He lived life to the fullest. All in all, he was just a great man. www.fagenmiller.com