George "Dan" Daniel Lane, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - George "Dan" Daniel Lane, Jr., age 80, of Crown Point, passed away on November 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Gwen (nee Carpenter); his sons: Shawn and Patrick (Alissa); grandsons: Cameron and Casey; step-grandchildren: Ethan and Bella Gomez; brother, Jim Nicholas; and nephews: Bob and Randy Nicholas. Dan was preceded in death by his father George, mother, Gertrude (nee O'Sullivan), brothers: Ron Nicholas and Terry Lane, and father and mother-in-law: Sid and Jean Strasburg.

Dan worked in the insurance business for many years, after he retired, he worked in the pro shop at Innsbrook Country Club and at White Hawk Country Club. He turned 80 in April and went back to work as a part-time night driver for a pharmaceutical company.

Dan was a member of the former Civic Club, the Eagles and the American Legion. He was the chairman of the Dyer High School Over 50 reunion committee for several years. He was very interested in genealogy and enjoyed gathering information about his ancestors as well as those of many friends. He was a long time member of a poker club, bowling and golf leagues. He could be found most mornings at Dunkin Donuts where he met with his coffee friends.

Dan coached Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Pups Basketball and did the announcing for Panther Football for over 25 years. He and Gwen continued to support Crown Point High School athletics, where both sons attended and played sports.

Dan proudly served as a Corpsman in the U.S Navy for four years. He was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital and with the US Marines in Okinawa, Japan.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN at a later date. Funeral Services will be private for the family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet, with a maximum of 25 people at any one time in the Funeral Home and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

Visit Dan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.