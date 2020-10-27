George Garbus

EAGLE RIVER, WI - George Garbus, age 95, a resident of Eagle River, died on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Friendly Village Nursing Home. He was born in Belarus on January 14, 1925 to Anton and Klawdia Garbus.

George served in the US Army in WWII. After the war George worked as a carpenter for J.M. Foster in Gary, IN and was a member of Merrillville/Hobart Carpenters Local #1005 since 1953. He was a 70 year of the American Legion Post #431 in Three Lakes, former member of Post #430 in Merrillville, IN, VFW Post #8637 in Eagle River and Merrillville Optimist Club.

George is survived by his son: Anton (Linda) Garbus of Eagle River; grandchildren: Dr. Lori (Matt) Small of Denver, CO, Lisa (Michael) Watts of Hobart, IN; great grandchildren: Kylee Watts and Owen Small; sister: Margaret Graves of Merrillville, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years: Patricia (6-16-2012); sisters: Lydia Ihalainen, Clare McGuire, Anna Friar.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com