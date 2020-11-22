Menu
George J. Beemsterboer Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

George J. Beemsterboer, Jr.

March 22, 1943 - Nov. 13, 2020

HIGHLAND, IN - George J. Beemsterboer Jr. 77, passed away on November 13, 2020 after a well fought battle with Renal Cancer. He was born on March 22, 1943 in Chicago and resided in Roseland, South Holland, Dolton and Lansing, Illinois before moving to Highland, Indiana. He was an owner/operator of Beemsterboer Slag Corporation, as well as many other companies involved in the steel making industry, where he devoted his expertise and skills to always improving the process.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alida (nee Oosterbaan) and George J. Beemsterboer Sr.; sister, Barbara (Larry) Smith; grandson, Zachary Beemsterboer; nephew, Daniel Smith; Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his sons: George J. (Nancy) Beemsterboer III, Michael L. (Laura) Beemsterboer; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren with one more on the way; stepmother, Dorothy M. Beemsterboer (nee VanHeel); former wife, Jeanette Beemsterboer (nee Verkinder); brothers: Alan (Francine) Beemsterboer and Peter (Tira) Beemsterboer; many nieces and nephews.

He was always a giving person who always helped his family, and was very generous to all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as his sister and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be private and for immediate family only. He will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net


Published by The Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 20, 2020