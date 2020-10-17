George Joseph Dudzik

MUNSTER, IN - On October 14, George Joseph Dudzik, of Munster, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away at the age of 70.

George was born January 11, 1950, in Hammond, IN. He grew up in the Hessville neighborhood, attended Morton High School and Calumet College of St. Joseph. A salesman by trade, he spent most of his career in the beauty supply industry and in insurance sales making friends all over South Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. On August 10, 1974, he married his wife of 46 years. They moved to Munster where they raised three children.

George was an enthusiastic sports fan, always ready to talk about his White Sox. He coached many of his children's teams and volunteered in scouting. In retirement, he was a substitute teacher, referee and umpire. He volunteered at Humane Indiana and at the St. Joseph's Manna for Hammond soup kitchen. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church and the Hammond Civic Center fitness center.

George was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Joseph G. Dudzik. He will be greatly missed by his mother Rose (Gaskey), wife Diane (Plisky), son Brian (Jennifer) Dudzik, daughter Natalie (Michael) Majtas, daughter Ashley (Matthew) Lee and two grandchildren Luke Majtas and Joseph A. Dudzik.

The wake will be held 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church soup kitchen in Hammond. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.