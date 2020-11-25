George "Donald" Vroom

MUNSTER, IN - George "Donald" Vroom, age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Gertrude A. Vroom, nee Van Baren. Loving father of Donald (Wendy) Vroom and Patricia (Louis) Gagliardi. Devoted grandfather of Donald Beau, Brady, Myles, and Maisy Vroom and Michael, David, Matthew, and Andrew Gagliardi. Dear brother of Joyce (late Elliott) Nymeyer, late William Vroom, and the late Wayne Vroom. Kind uncle to several nephews and nieces.

Mr. Vroom was a co-founder of Little Colony Clothing Stores, a United States Air Force Veteran, and a member of the first graduating class of Illiana Christian High School.

Family visitation Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a private family funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A private family burial service will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com