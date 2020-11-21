Menu
Gerald Austin

Sept. 3, 1942 - Nov. 18, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald Austin, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born September 3, 1942 in Blackwater, KY to William Austin and Grace (Jones) York. Gerald was a U.S. Army Veteran of Korean Conflict. He began his career as an electrician at U.S. Steel and then worked for the Valparaiso Water Department. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved his grandsons.

Gerald is survived by his daughter, Julie Austin; and grandsons: Joshua and Caleb Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu flowers, memorials are requested to the donor's local Legion or VFW. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements



Published by The Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
