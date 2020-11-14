Gertrude A. Cohen (nee Karczewski)

June 12, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Gertrude A. Cohen (nee Karczewski), age 86, of Portage, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Sigmund and Anne Karczewski. Trudy was a 1952 graduate of Emerson High School in Gary. Once she was married, she dedicated her life to taking care of her family. In her free-time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the Golden Girls, bird watching and caring for her beloved Dachshunds.

Trudy is survived by her daughter, Ellyn (Robert) Nemeth of Portage; granddaughters: Wendy (Joshua) Howard of Portage, Janelle (Aaron) Holst of Murfreesboro, TN, Nicole (Dan) Santana of Murfreesboro, TN; ten great grandchildren: Chloe, Jared and Ethan Howard, Justin, Judah and Jayda Holst, Sienna, Sidney, Sophia and Jaxson Santana; beloved brother, Gregory (Pearl) Karczewski of Walnut Creek, CA; nephew, Jeff (Jennifer) Karczewski; many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cohen; and son, Carl David Cohen.

Per Trudy's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.