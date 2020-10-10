Glen R. MacDonald

HIGHLAND, IN - Glen R. MacDonald, age 77, of Highland, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart of 56 years Patricia (nee Doolin) MacDonald; daughters: Lisa MacDonald and Julie (Troy) Tomasko; beloved grandson Sidney Glen Tomasko; brothers and cherished best friend: Larry (late Pat) and Floyd MacDonald; sisters-in-law: Carol MacDonald and Linda Nudi; and numerous nieces and nephews who he held near and dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother Robert.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John.

After high school Glen went to work at Inland Steel for a handful of years. He moved to a foreman position at Industrial Combustion Engineers, eventually becoming an owner partner, which he took great pride in.

Glen was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 597 since 1976. Additionally, he was the owner of MacDonald Heating & Air, where he worked countless evenings and weekends to provide all he could for his family. He enjoyed his work and meeting people along the way, always willing to give a helping hand.

Glen was a car and boat enthusiast and belonged to the Crown Point Corvette Club. He was a man that could fix anything and loved working on projects, but his true gift was sharing his knowledge. He loved the outdoors, boating, and was a lifelong snow skier. Impressively in his late 70's he was able to enjoy a couple seasons with Sidney on the slopes. Glen was a lover of animals and treated his daughter's pets as if they were grandchildren.

Glen was a proud man who truly gave of himself, never wanting anything in return. He knew no acquaintances as everyone he met was instantly a friend. But most of all he loved his family. Glen and Pat built a wonderful life together and being a father was what he did best, he was selfless, funny, and taught by example, His daughters are his pride and joy, but his true passion was shown through the title that he held most dear "World's #1 Grandpa".

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation or The Hobart Humane Society would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com