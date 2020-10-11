Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory J. Melyon

Gregory J. Melyon

WHITING, IN - Gregory J. Melyon, 58 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Donna (nee Klapak); loving brother of Dan (Ellen) Melyon and Mark (Gerardette) Melyon; dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear brother-in-law of Paul "Otis" Klapak and Frank (late Janet) Lowry; and his best friend Guinness Melyon.

\Private funeral services will be held, there is no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Greg Melyon was born on March 20, 1962 to Henry and Alice (Simala) Melyon and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1980 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. Greg was a 2nd generation firefighter and began his career with the Gary, Indiana Fire Department. He was one of a dozen firefighters in the City chosen to form Squad 2, a flying manpower squad, running to literally hundreds of emergency calls a year. Squad 2 would become one of the busiest heavy rescue squads in the country and its members, some of the most skilled firefighters in the industry. When our country was attacked on September 11, 2001, he responded with a group of fellow firefighters to New York City to support the efforts of the FDNY. Greg came up through the ranks, holding many positions and would retire as Chief of Operations from the City of Gary with 27 years of dedicated service. After retiring from Gary, he became a training instructor at the BP Whiting Refinery, where he continued to share his incredible knowledge of safety and emergency response. Greg was a member of the IAFF Local 359, the 5-11 Club of Chicago, the Fire Buffs of Illinois and was a founding member of the Fire Museum of Greater Chicago. He enjoyed photographing fire apparatus and collecting fire apparatus pictures, memorabilia and die-cast emergency vehicles. Greg was an avid traveler and connoisseur of local cuisine. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fire Museum of Greater Chicago, 5218 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60609. (219) 659-4400



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baran & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Some of the best memories were at his parents house in East Chicago. Kegger, Rich B., myself and Greg would stay up all night playing Trivia Pursuit, watching James Bond movies and VHS tapes of comedians Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor and Robin Williams. We used to go out for breakfast and just laugh the hours away. Greg, was always there if I needed to talk to about anything. He was one of the good guys. I am very sad and will truly you miss you my friend and I will see another time. Heaven has welcomed their newest angel and Greg Melyon is his name. Thank you for service and friendship. Condolences and Prayer to all the family.
Tim Evans
October 10, 2020
Donna, we are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Don and Sharon Apato
October 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Donna, and for the family members of the Melyon and Klapak families. Our deepest sympathy to all. Prayers=O
Richard and Michele(Mickey)Roark
October 10, 2020
Donna we are so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Luanne Jurczak
October 10, 2020
Greg...my fellow classmate from BNI and Brother Firefighter. We had so much fun chasing the East Chicago Fire Department and your father, Drill Instructor Henry Melyon. Not to mention a very young Bill Timmer (now Highland FD Chief). Our time on earth is short, but I am so happy we were friends and shared times together. Rest In Peace my friend and may perpetual light shine upon you. You are our angel now. Fly with us now, until we meet again. As a Firefighter...Everbody Goes Home.
Joe Kruzan
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. We worked together at BP and I loved to hear his stories about firefighting and 911. He was a wonderful teacher and loved by all. May God bring peace to Donna and may we all join Greg with Our Lord when he calls us home.
Deacon Rob Litavecz
October 10, 2020