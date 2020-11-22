Gus Stassis

CROWN POINT / WINFIELD - Gus Stassis, age 74 of Crown Point/Winfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Gus is survived by his wife, Bessie (nee Fitousis) of 52 years; daughter, Cal-Jammie (Jonathan) Richmond; three grandchildren: Themelina, Panayioti, and Daphne Richmond; mother-in-law, Kalliopi Fitousis; in-laws: Nick Fitousis and family, Alexandra Fitousis Lambros and family, Mike and Heidi Fitousis; his many nieces and nephews and extended family members here and in Greece. He is preceded in death by son, Peter; parents, Peter and Thalia Stassis; and father-in-law, Dimitrios Fitousis.

Gus was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where has also served as Sexton. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1965, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a chef for many local restaurants.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 3:00-6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY from Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN) with Rev. Ted Poteres & Rev. Dimitri Burikas officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peter Stassis Memorial Fund or to Helping Hands.

Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home and church. Please bring your own and maintain social distance. Only 25 people at a time allowed in the funeral home for the visitation, which will be directed by funeral home staff.

