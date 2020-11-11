Gwen E. Small

VALPARAISO, IN/FORMERLY OF DOLTON, IL -

Gwen E. Small, nee Brook, age 69, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Loving wife of Jack W. Small. Devoted mother of Steven Small, Kristin (Tony) Swigon, and Ryan (Allison) Small. Dearest sister of Debbie (Larry) Weiner, Wendy (late Brian) Wilson, Michael (Nancy) Brook, and Robert (Pam) Brook. Proud grandmother of Bentley, Sawyer, and Spencer. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marilyn Brook.

Visitation Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Prayer service Friday, November 13, 2020 – 10:30 a.m. (Masks Please) at Smits Funeral Home, James E. Janusz Director, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer IN 46311.

Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave. New York, NY 10018, in Memory of Gwen, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com