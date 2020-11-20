Menu
Harold T. "Bud" Stone, Jr.

DYER, IN - Harold T. "Bud" Stone Jr, age 82, of Dyer, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived by his children Ed (Andrea), Alice, Rob, and Sandy Stone; grandchildren Beth (Derek) Barnett, Carlyn, Jim and Leah Stone; great grandson Noah Barnett; and sister Madalyn "Sis" (Richard) Bitter. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Stone.

As per his wishes Harold will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Bud was employed at ACME Steel for over 47 years and was active in their retirement group, S.O.A.R. donations in his name to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
