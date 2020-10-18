Menu
AITKIN, MN - Harriet Elaine Flynn, 86 of Aitkin, MN and Merrillville, IN, died October 5, 2020 at in Brainerd. She was born Sepember. 11, 1934 in Griffith, IN. to Howard C. and Mable (VanArsdol) Price. She was a Registered Nurse. She was very active in Merrillville, where she was a member of the P.T.O., Kiwanis Club and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Every year Harriet would buy presents during Christmas and baskets during Easter for children and families that otherwise would go without. She had a beautiful soprano voice and would sing for church services and with different organizations in Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arlen, son David; her brothers and sisters and her parents. Harriet is survived by six children: Larry (Sheryl)Flynn of Bellingham, WA, Sherry (Tim)Dwyer of Fishers, IN, Terry (Heidi) Flynn of Bristow, VA, Stacie (Reggie) Olson- Asbury of Albertville, MN, A.J. (Lynn)Flynn of DeMotte, IN, and Susie (Harry)Heckart of Aitkin, MN; 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many other special relatives and friends.

Services for Harriet will be held next summer 2021 with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.


Published by The Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
