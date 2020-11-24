Helen Botsko

Jan. 6, 1927 - Nov. 19, 2020

GARY, IN - Mrs. Helen Botsko, age 93, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on November 19, 2020. Helen was a strong woman, with strong faith. A fun loving , crazy, wild Mom and Grandma, affectionately known as "GG". She loved cooking for us, gardening, and crocheting. She was a big prankster and jokester. She resided at her current residence for 67 years. Mrs. Botsko leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, three daughters: Paulette (Larry) Barker, Deborah Botsko and Janice Schumacher; grandchildren: Brad (Lynette) Barker, Chris (Dion) Katsouros, Joe (Jodi) Barker, Hollie (Ryan) Litke, and Josh (Stephanie) Schumacher; great-grandchildren: Braden, Amber, Avery, James, Zoe, Bryn, Jacob, Madison, Mason, Ella, and Ryder; sister, Theresa (Bill) Carpenter; sister-in-law, Sarah Wilczynski; special friend, Homer; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Botsko and son, Zachary Botsko.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN. 46321 (219) 922-2732 in Helen's honor. Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, services for Mrs. Botsko will be private.