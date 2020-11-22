Helen Kuzma Briney

November 21, 1918 - November 20, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen Kuzma Briney, 101, of Crown Point, passed on November 20, 2020 of natural causes in the presence of family in her daughter's home. Helen died one day shy of her 102nd birthday - she lived a very blessed life.

Helen was born on November 21, 1918 to Michael and Anna Kuzma in Gary, IN. After graduating from Emerson High School in 1936 she attended Indiana University. Upon her return from a year of modeling in New York City, Helen went on to marry Bruce Russell Briney in 1939. Through the years Helen sold dresses in the retail shop Hudsons, helped run the Wagon Wheel family restaurant in Merrillville, worked for the Lake County Crime Commission, and finally sold real estate in Crown Point. She was President of the League of Women voters, a county fair award-winning baker, golfer at Youche, and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with her friends.

Helen and Bruce had three children, Bruce Russell Briney Jr. (Lynne) of Madison, WI, Suzanne Paulsen of Crown Point, and Pamela Pettit of Lowell.

Helen lived a vibrant life in her own home until the late summer of 2020. She enjoyed playing bridge, read the daily paper, going out to eat, working a jigsaw puzzle, watching the Bears and the Packers while keeping in touch with her family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Russell Briney (2000), and her son-in-law, Jack Steven Pettit (2019). She is survived by all three of her children, eight grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren - who will all miss her dearly. To honor Helen's wishes there will be no services. PRUZIN & LITTLE entrusted with arrangements.

