Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Kuzma Briney
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020

Helen Kuzma Briney

November 21, 1918 - November 20, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen Kuzma Briney, 101, of Crown Point, passed on November 20, 2020 of natural causes in the presence of family in her daughter's home. Helen died one day shy of her 102nd birthday - she lived a very blessed life.

Helen was born on November 21, 1918 to Michael and Anna Kuzma in Gary, IN. After graduating from Emerson High School in 1936 she attended Indiana University. Upon her return from a year of modeling in New York City, Helen went on to marry Bruce Russell Briney in 1939. Through the years Helen sold dresses in the retail shop Hudsons, helped run the Wagon Wheel family restaurant in Merrillville, worked for the Lake County Crime Commission, and finally sold real estate in Crown Point. She was President of the League of Women voters, a county fair award-winning baker, golfer at Youche, and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with her friends.

Helen and Bruce had three children, Bruce Russell Briney Jr. (Lynne) of Madison, WI, Suzanne Paulsen of Crown Point, and Pamela Pettit of Lowell.

Helen lived a vibrant life in her own home until the late summer of 2020. She enjoyed playing bridge, read the daily paper, going out to eat, working a jigsaw puzzle, watching the Bears and the Packers while keeping in touch with her family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Russell Briney (2000), and her son-in-law, Jack Steven Pettit (2019). She is survived by all three of her children, eight grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren - who will all miss her dearly. To honor Helen's wishes there will be no services. PRUZIN & LITTLE entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to Mrs. Briney's family. Although I didn't know her personally, I did know Pam from high school. Mrs. Briney lived a very long, vibrant life. You all can keep her alive in your hearts with all the beautiful memories you have of her. May she rest in peace. God bless you all!!
Marcia (Schulte) Dowdy
November 22, 2020