Henry "Denny" VanKooten

Henry "Denny" Van Kooten

GRIFFITH, IN - Henry "Denny" Van Kooten, age 83, of Griffith, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharron Van Kooten; children Rich (Carmen) Van Kooten, Robert Van Kooten, Karen (Steve) Pollak, Denise (Glenn) Kincaid, Kevin Lee, and David Lee; grandchildren: Richard, Ryan, Tyler, Zachary, Jason (Mary), Brandon (Hope), Christina (fiance Christopher), Kaylee (Kraig Jr), Taylor, and Addison; great grandchildren Hunter, Mackenzie, Briar, Brinley, and Kraig III; and friend John Rivich. He was preceded in death by his brother Bruce and grandsons Anthony and Joey.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave. in Highland, on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00-6:00 p.m., with an Elk's service at 5:00 p.m. Denny was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former Exalted Ruler of the Highland Elks # 981 and worked for the Calumet Press for over 60 years. He was a diehard White Sox fan and will be missed by all who knew him. www.fagenmiller.com


Published by The Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN 46322
Oct
25
Service
5:00p.m.
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN 46322
Oct
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN 46322
