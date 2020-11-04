Herbert "Herb" Helpingstine

HOBART, IN - Herbert "Herb" Helpingstine, age 70, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, November 2, 2020. After graduating from Hammond Gavit High School, class of 1968, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Herb began his career as a telephone technician at Indiana Bell. He retired after 37 years of service from AT&T in 2012. Herb was an avid reader who enjoyed a good mystery novel, going to the movies and playing golf.

A devoted Bears and White Sox fan, his fantasy sports skills were second to none. Herb loved attending his grandsons' school and sporting activities.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Sharon (nee Thielbar) Helpingstine, of Hobart; sons: Steven (Ashley) Matthew (Crystal) Helpingstine; grandsons: Gavin, Ben and Sebastian Helpingstine; brother Daniel (Delia) Helpingstine; sister Marcia Domsic; mother-in-law Joan Thielbar; sister-in-law Linda Thielbar; aunt Bertha Martinez; three nieces and one nephew. He also leaves behind a rambunctious Boston Terrier, Buddy.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Jean; brother-in-law Pete Domsic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herb's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com