Herbert W. Harth
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Herbert W. Harth

VALPARAISO, IN - Herbert W. Harth, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away surrounded by family, Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born July 12, 1930 in Roanoke, VA to the late David and Ava (Browning) Harth. Herbert retired from Inland Security at Inland Steel. He was a member of the Porter Masonic Lodge 137 and attended the South Haven Nazarene Church. Herbert was a hard worker providing for family, but always gave time and enjoyed helping others.

On February 6, 1950, Herbert married Edna Boothe who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by his children: Brenda (Rich) Geeze, Gloria (Larry) Brown, William C. Harth, Ava (Frank) LeRose, Pamela Sills, and Brian (Susie Bradford) Harth; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Honaker; grandson, Matthew Geeze; and six siblings.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of your choice.


Published by The Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Oct
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grandpa, Im sitting on your porch and youre no longer beside me. I miss you so much already. My Fridays off wont be the same without you here. I love you!!
Shannon
October 10, 2020