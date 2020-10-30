Horace E. Weaver

CROWN POINT, IN - Horace E. Weaver, age 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Horace is survived by his wife, Catherine of 60 years; children: Debbie (Daniel) Potosky of Jackson, MI and Donald (Vikki) Weaver of Las Vegas, NV; son-in-law, Michael Czaja; grandchildren: Ashley Potosky and Angelle Czaja. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Czaja; parents: Horace and Mildred Weaver; sister, Shirley Wilson; and brothers: Delmar and Gary Weaver.

Horace was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and retired from Rand McNally. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, tinkering with motors and spending time with his family.

Private services were held, followed with interment at St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery in Lowell. Arrangement were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point.

