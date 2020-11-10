Menu
Howard O'Dell

Howard O'Dell

HOBART, IN - Howard O'Dell of Hobart, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, June O'Dell, and his parents. He is survived by his extended family members and caregivers of seven years, Alfred and Francisca Mendoza. His best friend, Gary Rainaldi. Mr. O'Dell was a devoted born again Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Hammond. Howard loved the Chicago Cubs, bird watching, long talks, and eating Wendy's chili. He was a friend to all, humble, and always expressing his appreciation to everyone.

The visitation will be held at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W Lincoln Hwy. Crown Point, IN 46307, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with a service immediately following at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park. www.memorylanepark.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
