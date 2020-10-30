Ida G."Gerry" Peterson (nee Holman)

WHITING, IN - Ida G. "Gerry" Peterson, 91 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Peterson who passed away on February 6, 2005; loving mother of Bill (Julie) Peterson and Ellen Sopcich; cherished grandmother of Brian (Laura) Sonaty, Jennifer (Robert) Fraga, Lisa (Phil Rymus) Sopcich, Nicole (Mike) Bilderback and Kelli VanderPlough; adoring great grandma of Joey Sonaty, Ryan and Aiden Fraga, Cam Thornton and Lyla Bilderback; dearest sister of Jean (late Gene) Koon and the late Karl Holman and Barbara Zach; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, there was no visitation. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Interment of cremains, Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Gerry Peterson was born on September 5, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Allan and Laura (Greene) Holman and had been a resident of Whiting for the past 66 years. She was a member of the Whiting United Methodist Church, the American Legion Whiting Post 80 Auxiliary and the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society. Gerry was a retiree of Centier Bank (The First Bank of Whiting) with a service of 25 years and was a former City of Whiting Crossing Guard. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed crocheting. Devoted to her family, Gerry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400