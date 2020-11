Ignacio "Bob" Gamez

IN LOVING MEMORY IGNACIO "BOB" GAMEZ ON HIS 19TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

On this very day 19 years ago, we lost a great man. You were adored by many and loved by all. Our hearts have not healed and our love will never end. We miss you so much. Love, Wife, Alice; Your Sons: Paul, Mark, Michael and Granddaughter, Jasmyn