Inell Marie Phillips-Simmons

CROWN POINT, IN - Inell Marie Phillips-Simmons, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Crown Point, IN. Inell will be truly missed by all that knew her. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN.