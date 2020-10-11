Menu
MUNSTER, IN - Irene G. Huber, 90, of Munster, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (late Sam) Bianchi; son, Bill (Kim) Huber; grandchildren, Laura (David) Bianchi Eikenmeyer, Jeff (Liza) Bianchi, Harris (Kristin) Huber and Hamilton (Leigh) Huber; great grandchildren, Erik, Lucas, Hayes, Annie and Camille; sister-in-law Betty Rose Paulson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Huber, Jr.

Funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Indiana. www.kishfuneralhome.net


Published by The Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
