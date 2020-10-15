Menu
Irene Grabczak
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Irene Grabczak (nee Yankovich)

HOBART, IN - Irene Grabczak (nee Yankovich), age 94, of Hobart, passed away October 9, 2020. Irene was born on February 15, 1926 in Gary, IN. She was a great provider and a loving mother, grand-mother and great grandmother. She enjoyed raising her family, sewing, cooking, and gardening. She will be greatly missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond Grabczak; daughter Gloria Sullivan; son Larry Grabczak; grandson Brian Heller; granddaughter Erin Roundy; brother Archie Jankowicz; sister Eleanor Frankowski; She is survived by her son David Grabczak; daughters: Diane Heller, Joanne Knapp and Joyce Grabczak; grandchildren: David Grabczak, Joe Grabczak, Corey Grabczak, Amy Murphy, Christy Brown, Beth Tidwell, Angela Grabczak, and Steven Cinko; great grandchildren.

A Time of Sharing for Irene will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for the visitation. Please make arrangements to supply your own mask. www.burnsfuneral.com



Published by The Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 12, 2020