Irene J. Schechner
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1925
DIED
November 18, 2020

Irene J. Schechner

March 27, 1925 - Nov. 18, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Irene J. Schechner, age 95, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Starkweather, North Dakota on March 27, 1925 to the late Martin and Ida (nee Hofland) Hofstad. Irene enjoyed baking and sewing and was very proud of her Norwegian heritage "UFF DA". She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Irene is survived by her two sons: Dr. Terry (Lore) Schechner and Neil (Eileen) Schechner; daughter, Karen (Tom) Vrablik; five grandchildren: Adam (Elizabeth) Schechner, Grant (Satoe) Schechner, Abigail (Scott) Krivi, Irene and Stephanie Vrablik; two great grandchildren: Mary and Kevin Schechner and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Schechner, her parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to VNA Hospice Foundation, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.

Visitation will be held from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Service to follow also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published by The Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342
Nov
22
Service
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral services provided by:
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I have many wonderful memories of Mrs. Schechner. One of my favorites is baking with her and Karen at Christmas. We made big nut rolls in the shape of a candy cane - lots of them! I think we made enough candy cane nut rolls for the whole neighborhood. She was smart and funny and a great baker! My sincere sympathies and prayers to the entire family.
Beth Turman
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
Irene was a beautiful, intelligent compassionate woman who loved her family. We were privileged to be her friend and will miss her.
Kathleen and Mike Arndt
Kathleen and Mike Arndt
Friend
November 20, 2020