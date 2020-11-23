Izah R. Webb

Aug. 18, 2000 - Nov. 16, 2020

GRIFFITH, IN - Izah R. Webb, 20, of Griffith, IN, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne as the result of an auto accident in DeKalb County. He was born August 18, 2000, in Fort Wayne, IN, to Samantha Lewis. He was a graduate of Calumet New Tech in Gary, IN, and was attending Purdue University in Fort Wayne. He was employed as a production associate at Trin in Ashley.

Izah loved listening and playing music of all kinds. He enjoyed video games. While in high school, he was in the band, marching band, track, and swimming.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Samantha and Travis Headley of Fort Wayne; a brother, Tyler Webb of Lafayette; two sisters, Blaiz Webb and Onyx Webb, both of Kentucky; his maternal grandparents, James and Edna Lewis of Griffith; an aunt, Sabrina Riddleberger of Gary; several other great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend, Willow of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by a stepsister, Keeli Badman; and an uncle, James Riddleberger.

There will be no visitation or services. Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com