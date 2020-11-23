Menu
Izah R. Webb

Izah R. Webb

Aug. 18, 2000 - Nov. 16, 2020

GRIFFITH, IN - Izah R. Webb, 20, of Griffith, IN, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne as the result of an auto accident in DeKalb County. He was born August 18, 2000, in Fort Wayne, IN, to Samantha Lewis. He was a graduate of Calumet New Tech in Gary, IN, and was attending Purdue University in Fort Wayne. He was employed as a production associate at Trin in Ashley.

Izah loved listening and playing music of all kinds. He enjoyed video games. While in high school, he was in the band, marching band, track, and swimming.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Samantha and Travis Headley of Fort Wayne; a brother, Tyler Webb of Lafayette; two sisters, Blaiz Webb and Onyx Webb, both of Kentucky; his maternal grandparents, James and Edna Lewis of Griffith; an aunt, Sabrina Riddleberger of Gary; several other great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend, Willow of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by a stepsister, Keeli Badman; and an uncle, James Riddleberger.

There will be no visitation or services. Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Young Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Izah was such a kind person. Always made you smile if you were having a bad day. He always made it a point to tell everyone hello or good morning and asked how the night was going anytime during the shift. Will miss his joyfulness.
Heather Fuleki
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Izah was such a great person. He was a jokester funny outgoing caring person. I loved having him over to visit my son Hunter Nash. They were really close friends. I’m glad I got to know him. He got to go with my son hunter to Texas one year for Christmas to see his father. I always stocked the fridge when I knew they were gonna be over he loved cooking. Just a sweetheart. We will miss him so much. I loved him like my own. RIH until we meet again.
Nicole Nash Kyle Burriss
Friend
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I had Izah as a Freshmen in biology. He was always one of my favorite students. Always a kind and caring person. Izah always had a smile and a nice thing to say. He will be missed.
LUANN FORSTE
Teacher
November 18, 2020