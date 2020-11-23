Jack Wayne Laird

Sept. 9, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack Wayne Laird, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born September 9, 1925 in Tiptonville, TN to the late Clayton and Vera (Alexander) Laird. Jack was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII serving as a Navy Medic in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He began as a young man working in the cotton fields and then made his career in the railroad working for 32 years as a train master for Inland Steel.

On October 14, 1946, Jack married Marilyn Poe who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by his son, Terry (Bobbie) Laird; grandchildren: Bill Laird, Steve (Megan) Laird, and Rebecca (Chris) Lankheet; great grandchildren: Tyler Laird, Aiden and August Lankheet, and Grayson Jack Laird; and brother, Joe "Spud" Laird.

Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory and a memorial service will be held at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.