Jacqueline "Jackie" (nee McCaleb) Bartley

Oct. 7, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2020

Jacqueline "Jackie" (nee McCaleb) Bartley, age 93, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village. She was born in Trimble, Tennessee on October 7, 1927 to the late Thomas and Vetra (nee Hundley) McCaleb.

Jackie played basketball at her high school in Tennessee. She regularly attended church and loved Jesus. She was a member of Portage First Presbyterian Church and later attended the First United Methodist Church of Portage. Jackie collected bells and enjoyed cross-stitch needlework. She made ornate personal Christmas stockings for her whole family. She was an excellent seamstress and there was not anything she couldn't sew or mend. She will be remembered as a wonderful homemaker, and a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was loved by all and was always willing to help. "I can't do that" wasn't in her vocabulary.

Jackie is survived by her children: Thomas (Carol) Bartley, Ann Bartley-Arquilla, James (Lisa) Bartley, Donald (Ethel Bennett) Bartley; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister, Freida "Petie" Thurman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William V. Bartley, Jr.; four brothers; and four sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Jackie's name, to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Suite I 180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point. Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Please note that due to Lake County Covid-19 restrictions the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone help us to keep everyone safe by practicing social distancing. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.