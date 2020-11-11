Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacqueline Jean Maatman
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1938
DIED
November 8, 2020

Jacqueline J. Maatman (nee LaReau)

LOWELL, IN- Jacqueline Jean Maatman, nee LaReau, age 82, of Lowell, IN passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Ross Maatman. Loving mother of Kim (late Michael) Sheppard, Kirk (Jill) Maatman, and Kraig (Karen) Maatman. Cherished grandmother of Nicole (Aaron) Jadernak, Amber (Rick) Hensley, Erik (Tonya) Sheppard, Kirk (Tiffany) Maatman II, Kyle (Emily) Maatman, Brandon (Kelsey) Maatman, Kourtney (Alex) Holmes, and Kraig Maatman Jr. Great-grandmother of Lili, Madeline, Emma, Caleb, Connor, Nolan, Lydia, Evan, Anabelle, Elizabeth, Dylan, Payton, Bentley, Michael, and Kraig III. Dear sister of Bruce (late Dorothy) LaReau, Ron (Debbie) LaReau, and Lori (Terry) Skorupka. Sister-in-law of Roger (Sharon) Maatman. Jacqueline was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, IN with Rev. Fred DeJong officiating. (The service will be live streamed at www.Livestream.com/Cpcrc) Interment Munster Christian Reformed Cemetery – Munster, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Christian Reformed Church
909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Smits Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Matt and Crickette Lawrence
Friend
November 10, 2020