Jacqueline J. Maatman (nee LaReau)

LOWELL, IN- Jacqueline Jean Maatman, nee LaReau, age 82, of Lowell, IN passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Ross Maatman. Loving mother of Kim (late Michael) Sheppard, Kirk (Jill) Maatman, and Kraig (Karen) Maatman. Cherished grandmother of Nicole (Aaron) Jadernak, Amber (Rick) Hensley, Erik (Tonya) Sheppard, Kirk (Tiffany) Maatman II, Kyle (Emily) Maatman, Brandon (Kelsey) Maatman, Kourtney (Alex) Holmes, and Kraig Maatman Jr. Great-grandmother of Lili, Madeline, Emma, Caleb, Connor, Nolan, Lydia, Evan, Anabelle, Elizabeth, Dylan, Payton, Bentley, Michael, and Kraig III. Dear sister of Bruce (late Dorothy) LaReau, Ron (Debbie) LaReau, and Lori (Terry) Skorupka. Sister-in-law of Roger (Sharon) Maatman. Jacqueline was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, IN with Rev. Fred DeJong officiating. (The service will be live streamed at www.Livestream.com/Cpcrc) Interment Munster Christian Reformed Cemetery – Munster, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com