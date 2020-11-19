Menu
James D. "Jim" Williams
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

James "Jim" D. Williams

Dec. 3, 1932 - Nov. 17, 2020

NORTH JUDSON, IN - James "Jim" D. Williams, 87 years old of North Judson, IN, formally of Valparaiso, IN passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in North Judson, IN.

He was born Saturday, December 3, 1932 in Hebron, IN, son of the late Vernon Williams and the late Edna(Thompson) Williams.

December 20, 1957, in Porter Co., Jim married the former Constance Wineland, she preceded him on November 1, 2014.

Jim was an exceptional craftsman and had built many custom homes over the years in the Porter Co. area. He was commemorated by the Lake Co. Fair for showing ponies for over 60 years. Jim's pride and joy, his roadster pony, "Bloody Mary", was a world champion that he enjoyed showing all over the midwest. Jim's other passion was spending time with his family, children and grandchildren.

Surviving are Son, Walter(Anne Howard) Williams of Larwill, IN, Daughter, Sharon (Stanley) Gast of Valparaiso, IN, Daughter, Patricia (Lynn Alexander) Williams of North Judson, IN; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Sister, Joyce Ward of Knox, IN, Sister, Doris Bell of Norwalk, OH.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance(Wineland) Williams and parents Vernon and Edna Williams and sister Phyllis Hartman.

Private family services to be held, BRAMAN AND BAILEY FUNERAL HOME of North Judson, Indiana is in charge of arrangements. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN.


Published by The Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
