James David Dunning Sr.

May 7, 1937 - Dec. 4, 2020

On Friday, December 4, 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis of Highland, daughter; Kim (Richard) Matsumoto of Pleasanton,CA, daughter; Laura (Chris) Bajmakovich of Crown Point, IN, daughter; Michelle (Lenny-deceased) Bower of Camby, IN, sister; Dianne (Richard-deceased) Mysliwiec of Lady Lake, FL, and grandchildren: Christopher and Alexandra Bajmakovich, and Brett and Breelyn Bower. He is preceded in death by his son, Jim Jr. and his parents, Dorothy and Joseph T. Dunning.

Jim was born to Dorothy (Dot) and Joseph T. (Joe) Dunning on May 7, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Hammond. He attended Bishop Noll Institute and later transferred to Hammond Technical Vocational High School, where he graduated in 1956. He met his wife, Phyllis in 1957 and they married October 24, 1959. Jim received a draft notice at that time and joined the Army Reserves. His unit was activated and set to ship out to Germany. This was at the time of the Berlin Wall. Ironically, "unknown sabotage" prevented his unit from ever leaving the U.S. He was honorably discharged on Dec.31, 1965.

Jim worked at Inland Steel from 1955-1992. He worked countless shift work and side jobs as an electrician to provide for his family. He worked in the #3 Open Hearth, 4 BOF, and 80 inch mill. After retiring, he got a part time job at Sears Hardware in Schererville for 20 years.

Jim was always known to have a smile and loved to tease the kids and grandkids. He was a hard worker his whole life. He would always help others. He didn't mind shoveling or snowplowing neighbors sidewalks or driveways. He would fix electrical issues and make everything work! He was always handy and could fix anything. His one passion was camping. He LOVED traveling across North America. He and Phyllis scrimped and saved to upgrade campers and take vacations with their children. After the kids grew up, they continued traveling as much as they could.

About 10 years ago, things slowly started to change. Alzheimer's symptoms began to show in forgetfulness and misplacing things. After Jim Jr. suddenly passed away in 2014, the symptoms increased. He lost his ability to speak and communicate with speech about 3 years ago. He would say a word few and far between. The last time he spoke, about a year ago, he said, "it's raining" and it was. He had so much sadness that he could not express. But he also had smiles and every now and then a laugh. These are the memories that will carry on. He will forever be in our hearts and stories.

Private services will be held.