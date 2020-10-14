James Miller "Big Jim"

VALPARAISO, IN - James Miller "Big Jim", age 87, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 10, 2020. Jim was born on May 10, 1933 in Kokomo, IN, and lived many years in Glen Park, Gary, IN, and then moved to Valparaiso for their retirement years. Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force with the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, based in Ladd AFB, stationed in Alaska, as a jet mechanic during the Cold War era. On May 15, 1954, Jim married Lois Ruth Winkowski, who preceded him in death in 2016. After leaving the service, Jim dedicated over 30 years of service to U.S. Steel as a small motors Technician in Gary, Indiana. When Jim left the mill, Jim went on to serve in the Washington Township school district for over ten years. During their early retirement years, Jim and Lois loved to travel, and he would help her make her beautiful baskets and the famous holiday perogies for the family.

Jim was a great provider, a loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Great Grandfather and friend to many. He was a board member of the U.S. Steel Credit Union for many years was a former active member of the Knights of Columbus in Wanatah. Jim volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart, with his wife Lois for many years, and appreciated the wonderful care the nurses and staff provided him these last few years of his life. Jim's legacy of being a proud and beloved Grandpa and an open-hearted friend and neighbor will always be great memories for years to come for the many friends and family that "Big Ji" had.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lois Miller (Winkowski) and son Daniel G. Miller. He is survived by his children: David Miller (Vicki), Jim Miller (Reggie), and Joseph Miller (Betsy); grandchildren: Kristopher (Ashley) Miller, Matthew (Kate) Miller, Daniel J. Miller, McKinsey Miller, Laura Miller, Luke Miller; and great grandchildren: Gavin and Bennett Miller; beloved sister Janet Frew, sister-in-law Leona Klevickas, and extended family Kurt (Sue) Cartwright, along with many nieces and nephews.

A Time of sharing stories and memories for "Big Jim" will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. The family welcomes dressing comfortably. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for the visitation. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart), with immediate burial at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. www.burnsfuneral.com