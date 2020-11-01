James R. Fyock

VALPARAISO, IN - James R. Fyock, 79, of Valparaiso was lost to those who loved him on Thursday, October 29, 2020. On December 14, 1990, he married Denna (McMillan- Gleason) Fyock. Together, Jim and Denna built Aberdeen Manor in 1998 and purchased Anderson's Winery in 2018. His legacy of being a generous, welcoming host will live on in both businesses. Jim lived life passionately. He loved travel, skydiving, golf, and just about any sport (except ice skating, he hated ice skating!) He loved with his whole heart and enjoyed nothing more than great wine, a genuine laugh, and taking care of those he loved - especially his children and grandchildren. He taught us how to dance, how to work hard, and how to care for each other. The only thing he didn't teach us was how to let him go. We will hear his laughter at every party, feel his love in every toast, and remember him dancing with every song.

Born July 25, 1941 in Elizabeth, Indiana to Royden and Sylvia (Barger) Fyock, he graduated from Indiana High School in Pennsylvania and served in the Navy. Jim retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1999 after 34 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Denna, and their children: Deborah (Phil) Glynn of Colorado Springs, CO, Saundra Jackson of Fishers, IN, Amy (B.J.) Austin of West Lafayette, IN, Chuck (Sara) Gleason and Megan (Trey) Wiesjahn, all of Valparaiso, brothers, Darrel (Judy) Fyock of Burns Harbor, IN, Vernon (Chris) Fyock of Jacksonville, FL, Alfred (Nikki) Fyock Sr. of Johnstown, PA, and Carl (Tammy) Fyock of Indiana, PA, brother-in-law, Paul West of Blairsville, PA; and treasured grandchildren: Austin, Adam, Blake, Mary Grace, Claire, Jack, Lexi, Andrew, Kate and Allie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joyce West, and son-in-law Ben Jackson.

A celebration of his magnificent life will occur as soon as we can safely be together.