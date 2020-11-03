Father James W. Meade

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Father James W. Meade passed away suddenly October 28, 2020.

He was born April 12, 1960, the son of James H. and Mary P. (nee Currie) Meade.

He attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School, Dyer, IN and was a 1978 graduate of LakeCentral High School. Father Meade attended seminary at St. Meinrad College pursued histheological studies at the University of St. Thomas Aquinas while residing at the Pontifical NorthAmerican College in Rome, Italy. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1986. He furthered hiseducation as an adult and received his law degree from Indiana University.

In his many years in the priesthood Father Meade had numerous assignments in the Gary Diocese, the latest serving 16 years as pastor at St. Patrick's, Chesterton and the past two years aspastor of SS. Peter and Paul, St. Joan of Arc, and St. Andrew's in Merrillville. He held manypositions in the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal, currently serving as Judicial Vicar of the Diocese.

Father Meade was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary.

He is survived by his sisters, Grace (Dennis) Mertes, Laura (Callie) LaVal, niece, Lindsey LaVal, hisfellow priests, and all his parishioners and friends who knew and loved him.

A memorial mass will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Peter and Paul Church. Unfortunately, due to COVID, seating will be by invitation only.

Father Meade's greatest joy was serving his parishioners. And so as he would say "and so on and so forth." www.burnsfunerals.com