Jane C. Linder

May 22, 1935 - Nov. 11, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Jane C. Linder, age 85 of Crown Point, IN, passed away November 11, 2020. She was born May 22, 1935 in Springfield, MO and moved to Springfield, IL where she lived until her college years. She received her nursing degree from the Mennonite College of Nursing in Bloomington, IL and continued her nursing career until retiring at the age of 74.

Jane married Robert G. Linder, who preceded her in death, and they raised their family in Homewood, IL. Jane is survived by her three children: Robin (Dave), Timothy (Kristen) and Lane (Linda). She also leaves six grandchildren: Jennifer, Rachel, Robert, Christina, Jenna and Shannon and eight great-grandchildren: Sunshine, Orion, Vann, Lulu, Beckham, Josephine, Margaret and Monroe.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jane's life-long commitment to charity with a donation to a cause of your choice. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.