Jane F. Curosh (nee Jancosek)

WHITING, IN - Jane F. Curosh (nee Jancosek) 93 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late George S. Curosh who passed away July 20, 2013. She was a devoted mother to her children, Jane Laurincik, Joan (Leo) Jacko, Susan (Tom) Adam, Linda Gajewski, George "Butch" (Linda), John (Eileen), Paul (Mary Jo) and Andrew (Julia); cherished Nonnie of 20; adoring Great Nonnie of 16; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Mary Bercik and Ann Jancosek and five brothers, Andrew, John, Joseph, Thomas and George Jancosek.

Private graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Hammond with the Rev. Kevin M. Scalf, C.PP.S., officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Jane Curosh was born on August 21, 1927 in Whiting, Indiana to Andrew and Theresa (Wagner) Jancosek. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1945. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Jane treasured the time she spent celebrating daily Mass and the wonderful friends she found there. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to share the results with anyone who would stop in to visit. Everyone was welcome. She always performed the miracle of the "loaves and the fishes" by somehow stretching the food so there enough for all. Jane always had time to listen, especially over a cup of coffee. Nonnie will be remembered for the sleepovers, "sick" days from school, special treat bags, wonderful meals, delicious desserts and most importantly, her love! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated. The Kitchen is Closed!