Janet Murphy MacCormack

Dec. 22, 1927 – Nov. 3, 2020

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Janet Murphy MacCormack, 92, of Schererville, IN passed away on November 3, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927, in Evanston, IL, the only child of Louise Soliday and Oba G. Murphy. Janet was the beloved wife of the late John D. MacCormack; fond mother of three sons: John F. McCarthy, Jr. (Debbie), Kevin G. McCarthy (Jan) and Thomas J. McCarthy (Kathy). She is also survived by grandchildren: Meagan McCarthy Rivenburgh, Molly McCarthy Bartomioli, Leah Gilbert Turgiaman, Kevin G. McCarthy, II, Taylor McCarthy Hansen, Tricia McCarthy Flannigan and Beth MacCormack Phillips; as well as ten great-grandchildren. She leaves behind dear friends: Emily Morgan, Carmelita Munroe and Pennie Kroush-Klucina.

Janet attended DePauw University, graduated from St. Joseph College and did graduate work at Governor's State University. She began her professional career working for George Halas and the Chicago Bears. She was a former kindergarten teacher for the School City of Hammond and after retiring from teaching became a realtor with the old Riley Company and later with T.J. Boyle, Inc. Janet was a member of the Timothy Ball Chapter of the DAR, Griffith Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, Hammond area Alpha Chi Omega Alumna Chapter, Gamma Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa, Northwest Indiana Chapter of Retired Teachers' Association, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Briar Ridge Country Club.

Janet will be remembered by family and friends as a caring mother, grandmother and friend. She was a wonderful cook, entertainer, and an avid Bridge player. Janet was the family historian and archivist. Her descendants will all benefit from her diligence in keeping family artifacts and from the copious notes and stories she was so eager to share. She and her husband, Jack, loved to travel and took numerous cruises to far off destinations.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions around the country, there will be no funeral at this time. However, a graveside service in Jamestown, IN at the I.O.O.F Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Munster, IN or to a charity of your choice. Please visit burnskish.com.