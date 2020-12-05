Janice "Jan" Carole (Lape) Austgen

March 22, 1945 - Dec. 1, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Janice "Jan" Carole (Lape) Austgen, age 75, of Crown Point, born March 22, 1945 and called by God December 1, 2020. She is now reunited with her father James W. Lape Sr., mother Ethel Merrill. Lape who is a direct descendant of the Merrill family who founded the town of Merrillville, her brother James (Skip) W. Lape Jr. and her husband Daniel L Austgen. Jan loved the Lord Jesus, her family, and her beloved animals, and all her friends. She is now with her family once again in heaven. Interment Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.