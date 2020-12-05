Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Carole "Jan" Austgen
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Janice "Jan" Carole (Lape) Austgen

March 22, 1945 - Dec. 1, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Janice "Jan" Carole (Lape) Austgen, age 75, of Crown Point, born March 22, 1945 and called by God December 1, 2020. She is now reunited with her father James W. Lape Sr., mother Ethel Merrill. Lape who is a direct descendant of the Merrill family who founded the town of Merrillville, her brother James (Skip) W. Lape Jr. and her husband Daniel L Austgen. Jan loved the Lord Jesus, her family, and her beloved animals, and all her friends. She is now with her family once again in heaven. Interment Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Interment
11:00a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
, Hammond, Indiana
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I was blest to have lunch with you for my birthday. I will miss you. I will see you again one day in heaven.
MARLENE
December 5, 2020