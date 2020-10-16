Janice M. Wright

VALPARAISO, IN - Janice M. Wright, age 83, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on November 4, 1936 in Gary, IN to the late Leo T. and Mary B. (Carol) Dilling.

Janice was a retired Merrillville school teacher, member of St. Paul Church, Forest Park women's golf league, Alter Rosary Society, Eucharistic Minister at St. Paul Church. She was a Horace Mann graduate of 1954, IU graduate of 1958.

She is survived by children; Carol (John) Kalita, Bill (Kathy) Wright, Jeff Wright, Grandchildren; Kristin, Josh, Lauren, Kalita, Kyle, Collin Wright, Brothers; Leo (Diane) Dilling, Gene (Colleen) Dilling, Rich (Julie) Dilling.

Preceded in death by parents; and husband James W. Wright.

Funeral Mass Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. St. Paul Church (1855 Harrison Blvd.), Rev. Douglas Mayer Officiating.

Viewing 9:00 a.m. till time of mass, at St.Paul Church on Tuesday October 20, 2020. Burial at Angelcrest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Share Foundation or Catholic Charities.

Social distancing and masks required.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.