Janice R. (Houck) Lawrence

HOBART, IN - Janice R. (Houck) Lawrence, age 82, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 15, 2020.

Jan lived as a beautiful spirit. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She never met a stranger making new friends wherever she went. Her kindness and mischievous smile will live on in every life she touched. Her faith served as a source of strength to get her through the many challenges she faced throughout her life.

She worked for many years as a compassionate and dedicated nurse alongside Dr. Jack Ziegler. She became a nurse for the sole purpose of helping others. Her career spanned for over 30 years before retiring in her early 70's.

Jan's personal hobbies included working in her yard, the Cubs, Gary RailCats, Chicago Bears, Casinos and Cosmos. She loved all activities that involved her grandchildren. The Maria Reiner Center in Hobart became the highlight of her social activities. Everyone agrees she was not just the life of the party; she WAS the party!

Jan is survived by her husband, Donald Lawrence and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Houck Sr; son, Scott D. Houck; son-in-Law, Dale Perry; granddaughter, Danielle Houck; and brother, Gerald J. Fankhauser Sr. She is survived by her children: Edward Houck (Shelly), Linda Perry, Steve Houck (Carla); and daughter-in-law, Debbie Krutz. She is also survived by her sisters aka Seesters: Rose Fieser (Jerry), and Susan Jess (Reed); grandchildren: Kacie (David) Moscrip, Kristen Houck, Kara Houck, Sam Houck, Josh Houck, Shannon (Nektarios) Zaronias, Courtney Perry, Taylor Perry, Krystal (Kevin) Kraft, Candice Houck and great-grandchildren: Dimitri Zaronias, Nomikos Zaronias and Sadie Kraft. Jan was a special aunt and is survived by many nephews and nieces. Her dear friends are too numerous to name but they survive with the knowledge of their special relationship with Jan.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m., until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Donations in Jan's memory may be given to the Marie Reiner Center, 704 East 4th Street, Hobart, IN 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com